Rosie O'Donnell shares a rare photo of her 21-year-old son, Blake

Rosie O’Donnell is a proud mama.

On Wednesday, the comedian, 59, shared a series of family photos featuring her daughter Dakota, 8, son Blake, 21, and his girlfriend, Teresa.

“We r family,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Blake, who is a student at Marist College in New York, is visiting O’Donnell and his little sister in Los Angeles.

“Wow, Blake is so grown!! He’s got us all feeling our age!!” one person commented.

Added another, “Blake is so tall now!!!”

The "A League of Their Own" actor is also mom of Parker, 26, Chelsea, 23, and Vivienne, 18. Parker serves in the U.S. Marines, while Chelsea made O’Donnell a grandmotherfor the first time in 2018. Vivienne just graduated from high school in June and will start college in the fall.

O’Donnell celebrated Vivienne’s milestone with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“hard to believe - im so proud of u honey — u r a wonderful young woman.”

Last year, O’Donnell revealed that Blake was social distancing at home with her and his younger siblings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone’s in their own rooms and there’s not a lot of talk until, ‘What do you want to order for dinner?’ Then they all come down and we have a good 15 minutes. [Then] they take their food and go back to their hovels,” she joked on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

O’Donnell clarified that she was only referring to Blake and Vivienne. Dakota, a rising third grader, is attached to her like “Velcro.”

“I can’t get her off of me,” she said. “She’s like, ‘This is great, not having to go to school and getting to play with you all the time, Mommy.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, really great ...’”

