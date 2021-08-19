IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham expecting 2nd child — see her announcement

By Randee Dawn

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham will be proud parents again soon!

Huntington-Whiteley, who models and who appeared in "Mad Max: Fury Road," posted a series of selfies on Instagram, ending with one that showed off her baby bump. "Taaa daahhh!!" she wrote in the caption.

You can click to scroll through all the images, or just enjoy this pic of Huntington-Whiteley, 34, cradling her bump:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley revealed a baby bump on Instagram.rosiehw/Instagram

Statham, 54, and Huntington-Whiteley have been engaged since 2016. They have one other child, Jack, who was born in 2017. "Our little man arrived!" she wrote on Instagram then.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During an Instagram Q&A three years later, as E! News reported, the British model said they were "really proud to say (Jack) has a proper English accent" but that he "does have the same booming loud voice as Jason."

But, she added, Jack "looks very much like me when I was young but with Jason's eye color."

Congratulations to the couple!

