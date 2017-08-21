Rose Byrne reveals she's pregnant with baby No. 2

share tweet pin email

Congratulations are in order for Rose Byrne and her longtime partner Bobby Cannavale — the actress has revealed that they're expecting their second child.

Getty Images for American Theatr Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend at the 2017 Obie Awards at Webster Hall in New York in May.

The big news came in a casual comment the star made near the end of an interview with Australia's Jones magazine.

"I’m a little tired but feeling good," she told the publication about her experience working on the upcoming "Peter Rabbit" feature film. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous."

And this news is fabulous for her and Cannavale, who welcomed baby No. 1 — son Rocco — just last year.

Happy Mothers Day. Me and Rocky win. A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on May 14, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Of course, the Aussie star and her beau have collaborated a few other times, too. They've worked together on several productions, including "Spy," "Adult Beginners" and "Annie."

But Byrne isn't convinced their children will follow in their footsteps.

"I remember doing the film 'The Rage in Placid Lake' years ago with Ben Lee, about the kid who rebelled against his bohemian parents and became an accountant," she recalled during her chat with Jones. "Maybe my kids will want to do something really different, like run a granola company or become accountants themselves."