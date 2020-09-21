This father-daughter duo just made history at the Emmys

It seems only fitting that one of the stars of “This Is Us” would make history with his own family at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Ron Cephas Jones, who plays Randall’s biological father on the hit NBC drama, and his real-life daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, won Emmys, making them the first father-daughter duo to bring home the hardware in the same year.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Jones won for outstanding guest actor in a drama series — the second time he's won the award in that category for his work on "This Is Us" — while Jasmine garnered honors for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for Quibi's "#FreeRayshawn" — her first Emmy victory.

The 63-year-old won his award Saturday, while his 31-year-old daughter, who was also part of the original "Hamilton" cast on Broadway, won a few days prior on Thursday in ceremonies that were not part of Sunday’s prime-time broadcast.

Jones couldn’t help but gush after he and Jasmine etched their names in the record books.

"SECOND TIME AROUND,HOW SWEET IT IS.History:FATHER/Daughter Emmys same year!!! BLESSED!HUMBLED!GRATEFUL! HARDWORK!!" he wrote, in part, on Instagram.

“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilled I could ever feel,” he told reporters in the virtual pressroom on Saturday. “Winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy… it’s beyond words.

"I tear up every time I think about it. The highlight of this whole journey is to see my daughter become happy, successful and healthy. That’s a parent’s dream. As a parent, nothing could be finer. Nothing. Out of all (my) Emmys, (my daughter) winning is everything. My heart explodes when I think about the success she is having.”

Jasmine was also aware of the accomplishment.

"'Legacy.... what is a Legacy?' First time in History and Herstory.Wow," she posted on Instagram.

The "This Is Us" actor also said the feat is something to cherish.

“That’s pretty incredible," he said in the virtual pressroom. "Despite all the other obstacles, this has been a great year. We have something to smile about as we continue to struggle and fight the good fight.”