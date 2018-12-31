Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Ree Hines

Dwayne Johnson revealed his latest role on Instagram over the weekend — and it might just be his best one yet.

Meet "Dwanta" Claus!

The 46-year-old unveiled his holiday alter-ego while sharing a video of the sweet surprise he presented to his mother this Christmas.

"This one felt good," he wrote in the caption, and it's easy to see why.

In the clip, his 70-year-old mom, Ata, reads from a card that informs her she's just received a "golden ticket" good for ... something that then makes her gasp and weep with joy.

"Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas," Johnson went on to explain alongside the video.

And the generous gesture clearly means as much to him as it did to her.

"All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another," he wrote. "The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated."

While he's continued to support Ata, as well as his retired-wrestler dad, Rocky, and has long helped keep roofs over their heads, this roof will be a particularly special one.

"I told her to treat this card like it’s 'Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants — anywhere she wants," he said.

And, sure, a dream home is a big gift, but as far as Johnson is concerned, it's no bigger than what Ata has given him.

"I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being," he wrote. "And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen."

We're pretty sure Ata feels lucky, too, Dwanta.