Somewhere, Robin Williams is smiling.

The late comedian's son, Zak, 36, has become a father — and made sure to his honor his dad in the process.

Williams’ fiancée, Olivia June, gave birth May 22 to a boy named McLaurin Clement Williams. McLaurin was Robin's middle name.

June revealed the news in an Instagram slide show.

“Introducing you to my little family! My fiancé, Zak, and I were so happy to welcome baby McLaurin to the world on May 22nd. We are beyond thrilled he chose us to be his parents, and obviously think he’s the best, smartest, and cutest baby ever!!” she wrote.

“None of this would be possible without the most incredible and supportive partner a woman could ever hope for," she added. "Zak, the headline is true, you’re already and will always be, 'World’s Greatest Dad!' Mickey and I are the luckiest."

Robin Williams’ daughter and Zak’s half-sister, Zelda, also shared the news on Instagram.

“News is finally out: I’m an auntie!” she wrote. “Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey, aka Dr. Baby! He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already big shoutout to Mickey on being the fastest swimmer, and huge congrats to @heyoliviajune and my big bro @zakpym on creating this little joy (and poop) factory!”

Robin Williams' children Zak and Zelda (right) took to Instagram to honor their late dad following the birth of Zak's son McLaurin. Getty Images

Zelda, 29, has been vocal over the years about her late father, who took his own life in August 2014.

Last July, she wrote about the agony of not having him in her life as his birthday and the anniversary of his death approached.

"It’s that time of year again," she wrote. "Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them."

In 2017, she had some words of encouragement for people whose fathers are no longer with them on Father's Day.

“To all those missing dads today, go out and do something to make you happy, hard as it may be. It's what they'd want,” she wrote on Twitter.