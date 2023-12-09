Robin Thicke’s son Julian sounds just like his dad in impressive singing video

Robin Thicke's 13-year-old lookalike son, Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, takes after him in so many ways.

On Dec. 6, Patton showed off Julian's talents when she shared a sweet video of their little one singing a solo during his school’s chorus concert.

While Julian and his classmates performed Bill Withers' 1972 hit song, "Lean on Me," Julian patiently waited for his cue to take center stage and perform his solo.

Once he got to the mic, he showed off his impressive singing chops and even hit some high notes along the way.

Patton captioned the post, "This was the best birthday gift ever 🎁💝."

In the comments, fans raved about Julian's school performance. One person joked about the way Julian made his way to the mic and wrote, "He said move to the side, I got this ❤️."

Another compared him to his dad and said, "Little Robin Thick!!!!! 🔥."

A third praised Julian's performance and said, "This child has beautiful, soulful vocals! He did that❤️."

While Patton's video was met with great reviews, this wasn't the first time she's posted a video of her son singing.

On Nov. 4, she shared a clip of Julian playing Patrick Star from "Spongebob Squarepants" in his school's musical production.

Thicke was so proud of his kid that he gave him his flowers in an Instagram post he shared of his son with his family members.

"My son, Julian Fuego Thicke was Patrick Star in the SpongeBob musical!!! I didn’t cry, you cried! 🥲🎤🤯🙏❤️," Thicke penned the caption.

Other than Julian, Thicke is a proud father to his three younger kids, Mia, Lola and Luca, whom he shares with his girlfriend, April Love Geary.

In April, Thicke wished Julian a happy 13th birthday when she shared a few pics of his son on Instagram.

Thicke penned the caption, "Happy 13th birthday, Julian Fuego Thicke! Amazing singer, best big brother, best vacation partner, adventure partner, artist, musician and friend! I love you my son! You are my inspiration. ❤️🎁🤩."