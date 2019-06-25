Sign up for our newsletter

Robin Thicke's fiancée, April Love Geary, is defending herself after allowing the couple's 16-month-old daughter, Mia, to eat Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

On Monday, the 24-year-old model shared a video of her adorable little girl enjoying the spicy snack right out of the bag while relaxing with her parents. Before long, online trolls were accusing her of being a bad mom.

"Those Cheetos are beyond toxic, she's just a child! Go read a parenting book," one hissed.

But Geary didn't let the insult slide.

"You're being toxic for my children," she shot back.

In her Instagram stories, Geary shared a screengrab of a message from another critic that contained a link to an article claiming "snacks like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos send multiple children to the emergency room each year."

“We’re here for a good time, not a long time," Geary responded.

Singer Robin Thicke and fiancee April Love Geary share two daughters, Mia, 16 months, and Lola, 4 months. Pascal Le Segretain / WireImage

Other social media users chimed in to marvel over baby Mia's ability to eat spicy foods.

"She didn’t even flinch!! Adorable," wrote one.

"My culinary dream child," gushed another.

Several moms shared that they, too, let their little ones eat grown-up snacks.

"For what it is worth, I let my 15-month-old have one of the sour cream and onion chips I was snacking on the other day," one wrote, adding, "I feel like these things are fine every now and then."

It's not the first time little Mia's eating habits have caught fans' attention.

Last month, when Geary — who also shares 4-month-old daughter Lola with Thicke — posted a video of her teaching Mia vocabulary words, fans noted Mia was noshing on an ear of corn.

"Corn!!!!! Wish my kids liked eating corn," one wrote.

"I love (that) she’s just grubbin on corn on the cob. She’s not even trying to put that down. So cute," gushed another.

Meanwhile, one fan had a recipe suggestion. "Now make it Mexican style with some mayo, cheese and chili powder," she wrote.

Something tells us that dish would suit little Mia just fine!