Robin Thicke honors dad Alan Thicke on anniversary of his death: 'I miss you every day'

Robin Thicke paid tribute to his father, Alan Thicke, with a moving Instagram post on the fourth anniversary of his death over the weekend.

Thicke, whose fiancée, April Love Geary, revealed the birth of their third child together last Friday, wrote the post Sunday alongside a photo of him with his new son, Luca.

“Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away,” he began. “As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me.”

The joy of having a newborn while grieving the death of his father has Thicke, 43, experiencing mixed emotions.

“I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way,” he wrote. “I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad.”

Thicke, who is currently a judge on Fox's "The Masked Singer," has been engaged to Geary since December 2018. They have two other children, daughters, Mia, 2, and Lola, 1. Thicke is also father to son, Julian, 10, whom he had with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Alan Thicke, remembered as one of TV's most beloved dads on the ABC sitcom “Growing Pains,” died at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack. The show’s cast got together in September for a virtual reunion and also spoke about how much they still miss him.

"It's been years now and I still reach for the phone occasionally, just thinking, 'I haven't talked to Alan in a while and want to say hi,'" Jeremy Miller, who played the rowdy son Ben on the show, told "Entertainment Tonight." "He was a huge part of our lives."