Robin Thicke and April Love Geary welcome baby no. 3 together — see the pics!

Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary have some big news to celebrate this weekend!

The couple welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Luca Patrick.

Geary, 26, shared the news on her Instagram on Friday by posting a selfie with her newborn son at a hospital.

“My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much,” she wrote in the caption.

Shortly before she shared her first mother-son snapshot, Geary posted a photo on her Instagram story of baby Luca’s hands underneath a blue blanket with no text on the screen as her unofficial announcement.

Geary shared a first look at her baby boy with fans on her Instagram story.

Fans and celebrities flooded Geary's comments on Instagram, congratulating the couple on their newest addition to their family.

Thicke’s 23-year-old brother, Carter, commented on his sister-in-law's pic, writing, “Can’t wait to meet him!!”

“Gorgeous baby AND mama,” Haylie Duff commented.

Paris Hilton chimed in with a row of heart emojis, adding, “Congratulations love!!!!”

Geary revealed her third pregnancy in October, posting a shot in a bikini on the beach with her baby bump on full display.

“Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again.,” she joked in the caption. “We love consistency!”

The model documented part of her third trimester on Instagram, sharing snaps of her baby bump leading up to Luca's birth.

She posted a photo after Thanksgiving, donning a coordinating nude set while holding her bump during golden hour.

"Unfortunate shadow but just a couple more weeks to go," she captioned the shot.

Earlier in the month, Geary shared a more laid back glam shot, sitting against a wall wearing a V-neck black dress.

"Almost time to meet you," she wrote in the caption. "Do we think this baby will look more like me or Robin?"

Geary and Thicke got engaged nearly two years ago in December 2018 and the couple have welcomed two daughters together since then: 2-year-old Mia and 20-month-old Lola. Thicke also has a 10-year-old son, Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.