Robert Irwin marks 17th birthday with emotional video of late dad Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin honored the memory of his famous dad as he celebrated his 17th birthday this week.

Irwin, the son of the late ‘"Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, shared an emotional video montage featuring throwback footage of him and his dad, who died when he was 2 years old.

“Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me ❤️ I am beyond honoured to continue my dad’s legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud,” Irwin captioned the video. “I want to thank you for all of your lovely birthday messages and thanks to all who joined us for the celebrations at Australia Zoo today. Looking forward to seeing what this next year brings, in the last year of my childhood!”

The touching clip also includes voice-overs from Steve Irwin, describing the day Robert was born.

The Irwins with Bindi and baby Robert in 2004. Graeme Parkes / Newspix via Getty Images

“I lifted him up, and you know he’s a little bloke, and put him on Terri’s chest, and we’re just stoked, and at that moment, at that very moment, I saw the light,” the late Irwin says in the video. “The whole time, you’re here, you’re like, I’m out catching crocs, I’m saving wildlife, I’m doing this, and I’m doing that.

"But when Bindi was born, I had the same sensation now with little Bob. ... It's like this is why I was put here because I could be dead tomorrow. So I need these blokes to come up as quick as they can. This little bloke's going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi!"

Steve Irwin holds up baby Robert after a blessing ceremony by Tibetan Buddhist nuns at Australia Zoo in 2004. Graeme Parkes / Newspix via Getty Images

The video concludes with a clip of Steve Irwin talking about how he hoped his children would carry on his mission of working with wildlife.

"When they're ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside,” he says in the clip. “Then, and only then, will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal. My job will be done, and I guarantee you, it will be the proudest moment of my life."

Robert and Bindi Irwin, 22, have definitely been following in their dad’s footsteps. They both live at Australia Zoo and are involved in research and conservation, as well as multiple wildlife-related television projects.

Bindi, who is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell, took to Instagram to wish her brother a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing brother!” she wrote. “Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day. Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!”