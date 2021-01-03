Robert Irwin photobombs sister Bindi's photo, and he looks just like dad Steve, fans say

Robert Irwin turned his big sister’s most recent photo with her husband into a full family affair.

Bindi Irwin, who's almost 28 weeks pregnant with her first child, shared the silly shot on her Instagram, posting the otherwise sweet photo of herself standing alongside her husband, Chandler Powell. Her younger brother decided to photobomb the pic, though, peeking his head into the frame and making a face at the camera.

“Robert, you always make photos that much better,” the 22-year-old captioned her post. “Love ya!”

Fans were quick to point out her 17-year-old brother's resemblance to their late father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, in the comments of the family photo.

"Crikey he looks like your father here!" one fan wrote, referencing Steve Irwin's famous catchphrase.

"Aww looks like he has his dad's wonderful personality," added another.

"He is so much like y'all's dad," commented a third.

Steve Irwin died at the age of 44 back in 2006 after a stingray attacked him. At the time, his two kids were 8 and 2 years old.

Bindi Irwin celebrated her younger brother’s birthday last month, sharing a sweet tribute to him on Instagram for his 17th birthday on Dec. 1. She posted two photos from her wedding day as he walked her down the aisle in place of their late father.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing brother! Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day,” she wrote. “Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!”

Bindi Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25 in an intimate ceremony held at the Australia Zoo. In August, they announced they were expecting their first child, and they revealed the following month that they'd be welcoming a daughter in 2021.

In October, Bindi Irwin penned a note on Instagram that expressed her excitement for her daughter to meet her uncle. Bindi Irwin posted a photo of herself and her little brother hugging as her husband and their mother, Terri Irwin, stood nearby.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend,” she wrote. “You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you.”