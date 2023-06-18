Robert De Niro shares if his 6 older children have met his newborn: ‘Not yet, but they will’

Robert De Niro is opening up about his family's newest addition.

De Niro spoke to People at a screening of “The Bronx Tale” at the Tribeca Film Festival June 17 about his Father’s Day plans. When asked if he had introduced his youngest child, 2-month-old daughter Gia Virginia, to his six older children, he said, “Not yet, but they will.”

As for the 79-year-old’s plans for the holiday, he told the outlet that he was “just gonna spend it with the kids and all that.”

De Niro is the father of seven children, including his youngest child, who he welcomed in April with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

He shares his adopted daughter, Drena, 51, and son, Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. After his divorce from Abbott, the actor was linked to Toukie Smith and welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27. De Niro also shares two children with his second wife, Grace Hightower: Elliot, 25 and Helen, 11. The couple were married for 21 years, but ultimately split in 2018.

De Niro revealed in early May that he had welcomed his seventh child. During a June 1 appearance on TODAY, De Niro said it “feels great” to be the father of a newborn child again.

He said his approach to being a parent has changed with time.

“When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics," he said. "It’s just, you can’t avoid learning some things, and then how you can deal with those, manage them.”

He also sent his best wishes to his friend and former co-star, Al Pacino, 83, who recently welcomed a newborn son, Roman, with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

“Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning," De Niro said. "He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him."

Speaking to “Access Hollywood,” De Niro shared his tips for parenthood on the heels of welcoming a newborn, explaining, “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is. Well, they do. You know you have your responsibility.”

“But look, it’s a mystery,” he added. “It’s a lot of excitement, but scary. And you do your best.”