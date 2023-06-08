Robert De Niro opens up about having a baby at age 80: ‘It is what it is. It’s OK’

Robert De Niro doesn’t sugarcoat parenting.

“It doesn’t get easier,” the octogenarian actor, who recently had his seventh child, told The Guardian on Oct. 15. “It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting.”

De Niro was 28 when became a dad for the first time, in 1971. In April, the the Oscar winner, now 80, and his partner, Tiffany Chen, 45, welcomed a daughter named Gia.

“I’m there, I support my girlfriend,” De Niro explained. “But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important.”

De Niro said that he enjoys “all” aspects of fatherhood.

“With a baby it’s different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different,” he shared.

His "it is what it is" statement echoes a famous line of De Niro's in the 2019 Martin Scorsese film "The Irishman," in which his hitman character says "It's what it is" as lightly veiled threat of murder.

De Niro has been married twice.

He shares his daughter, Drena, and his son Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, to whom he was married to from 1976 to 1988. In 1997, De Niro tied the knot with his second wife, Grace Hightower. They welcomed two children, Elliot and Helen, and divorced in 2018.

De Niro shares his other kids — Julian, Aaron and Gia — with two women he dated.

The father of seven told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in June of 2023 that he's learned a lot from his kids.

“Well, I have certain awareness,” he said. “When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. It’s just, you can’t avoid learning some things, and then how you can deal with those, manage them."

Read on to learn more about De Niro's kids.

Drena De Niro

Robert De Niro and daughter Drena De Niro in 2016. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

In 1976, De Niro adopted his first wife Diahnne Abbott’s daughter, Drena De Niro, according to IMDb.

Drena De Niro spoke to her famous family, and her own upbringing in the public eye, in an interview with Avenue in 2011.

“I came from a really creative bunch of people. My grandparents were painters, my mother is a great actress. So, to me, I didn’t really see things the way the public saw stuff. It was just a group of wonderfully crazy, talented people who love each other, and who are doing the best they can," she said.

Drena De Niro has made a name for herself in Hollywood as an actor and model. She played Paulette Stone in "A Star Is Born," Anita in "When They See Us," and Cindy in "Joy."

Her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, died in 2023.

Raphael De Niro

Drena De Niro and Raphael De Niro in 2010. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In 1976, De Niro and Abbott welcomed their son, Raphael Eugene De Niro. Raphael De Niro works as a broker at the New York City real estate firm Douglas Elliman, per the firm's website, where he founded the De Niro team.

Raphael De Niro married his first wife, Claudine De Niro, in 2008, according to People. He remarried in 2020, wedding Hannah Carnes De Niro, the New York Post reported.

Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick De Niro

Julian De Niro in 2023. John Nacion / Getty Images

Following his divorce from Abbott, De Niro was linked to former model, actor and restauranteur Toukie Smith (he gets a mention in her New Yorker profile). Their twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, were born in 1995.

An actor, Julian De Niro played a young Barack Obama in "The First Lady."

Elliot De Niro

Aaron De Niro, Juilan De Niro, Grace Hightower, and Elliot De Niro in 2007. Paul Laurie / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In 1998, De Niro welcomed his son Elliot De Niro with his second wife, Grace Hightower.

At the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro revealed his son has autism, according to People.

“Grace and I have a child with autism and we believe it is critical that all of the issues surrounding the causes of autism be openly discussed and examined,” De Niro said.

De Niro told ESPN in 2019 that he decided to put Elliot in tennis lessons so he could find something to enjoy. Although De Niro said his son "wasn’t crazy about it, at times,” he said that Elliot really came into the sport and started to love it over time.

“His mother was good at pushing (him), and wanting him to be physical and work out,” De Niro shared.

“He has realized, ‘Oh, I can accomplish this. I can do this,'" Hightower added. "It has helped him socially."

Helen Grace De Niro

Robert DeNiro and his ex wife Grace Hightower in 2018. RE / Westcom / STAR MAX / IPx

In 2011, De Niro and Hightower welcomed their daughter Helen.

The couple split in 2018. “Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” De Niro said in a statement at the time, according to People. “I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro

Hoda Kotb gives Robert De Niro a cute TODAY onesie for baby Gia. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Gia is De Niro’s youngest child, welcomed in April 2023 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. But like most of his other kids, Gia has been kept out of the public eye.

In fact, De Niro’s fans didn’t even know that he had a seventh child until the actor told ET Canada that he was in fact, a dad of seven.

“Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he said.

During a June appearance on TODAY, De Niro talked about his life at home with Gia and said he's been "very happy" with how things have been going so far, and added that Gia has been sleeping "great."

CORRECTION (June 18 7:37 a.m.): A previous version of this story said Julian and Aaron De Niro were born in 2023. They were born in 1995.