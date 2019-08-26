Follow Rob Lowe on Instagram for shirtless selfies — and scroll down for 24-year-old son Johnny's hilarious commentary.

Rob Lowe and his son Johnny Lowe. Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Johnny Lowe regularly calls out his famous dad for everything from humble brags to not knowing how to properly crop a photo.

Earlier this month, when the "Parks and Recreation" alum shared a snap of himself post-workout, Johnny Lowe responded, “The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations.” (His quip racked up more than 5,000 likes.)

Johnny Lowe can’t resist weighing in on his father’s shirtless shots. “Plz god no,” he wrote on one. And on another, “Maybe skip chest day for a while.”

The Stanford University graduate also takes issue with some of Rob Lowe’s word choices.

“Threesome,” Rob Lowe labeled a photo of himself, Johnny and Chris Pratt. Minutes later, Johnny chimed in, “I don’t condone this caption.”

Other Insta gems include, “So u have time to instagram but not text me back hmmmm,” and “Stamos would have sold it out.”

Johnny, an actor in his own right, is appearing in the upcoming "Christmas in the Wild" on Netflix with his dad. His brother, Matthew, is a lawyer who just passed the bar exam.

Back in 2017, the brothers admitted they are mortified by their father’s frequent social media posts.

“If we’re out and anyone wants to take a picture or we’re taking a family picture, he’s like, ‘No, no, no. This can’t be done here. The light is not right,’” Johnny explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." “He likes selfies, I think, a little much.”