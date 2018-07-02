Rob Delaney reveals his wife is pregnant 5 months after their toddler son died

share tweet pin email

Rob Delaney announced that his wife, Leah, is pregnant five months after the couple's 2-year-old son died from brain cancer.

The comedian and "Catastrophe" star shared the happy news on Saturday when talking about getting a visit from the United Kingdom's National Health Service at their London home.

Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment. Love to all marching for the NHS today. See my sad love letter to the NHS below. https://t.co/isAkRDqh2X — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 30, 2018

"Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment,'' he wrote.

He also expressed his support for the NHS, which he said spared his family financial stress as they dealt with their son's death.

Shutterstock Rob and Leah Delaney are expecting their fourth child after the death of their youngest son, Henry, 2, from brain cancer in January.

The couple revealed in February that their youngest son, Henry, had died from a brain tumor in January. (They have two older sons in addition to Henry.) The actor shared the heartbreaking news about his loss in a Facebook post, explaining that Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his first birthday in 2016.

He had surgery and received additional medical treatment, but "then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January."

"Henry was a joy,'' Delaney wrote. "He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals."

@robdelaney/Twitter Rob Delaney and his wife, Leah, lost their 2-year-old son, Henry (above), to a brain tumor in January.

Delaney paid tribute to Henry on what would have been his 3rd birthday in April, and marked his first Father's Day without his son last month with a message of love to other parents who have also lost a child.

"He was such a sweet boy," Delaney wrote on Henry's birthday.

