Rob Delaney is a dad for the fourth time.

The "Catastrophe" star, whose 2-year-old son, Henry, died from a brain tumor last January, tells Britain's Sunday Times that his wife gave birth to a baby boy in August. It's unclear what the baby's name is or the exact day he was born.

"We likely would've had a fourth anyway," Delaney, who has two other boys with wife Leah, said. "But I mean, there's mixed feelings. It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes."

Delaney was quick to point out that the baby is not a replacement for Henry.

"Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. But also having Henry dying doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry."

Henry is never far from Delaney's thoughts.

"Here's the thing," he said. "I had a big cry earlier today about Henry. My wife and I also had a big laugh earlier today. It might surprise somebody to find the parents of a child who died 11 months ago really laughing, but grief for me has not made other emotions impossible. It has introduced a new mood or feeling I never knew before, and is profound. But jokes are still funny, things that piss me off can still make me angry, sad can be sad, exciting can be exciting."

Over the past year, the 41-year-old has been very open about losing his son, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after he turned 1.

Last week, he tweeted about experiencing his first Christmas since his death, writing, in part, "I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief. My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 yr old boy died after a long illness. Why wouldn’t we be sad? Why wouldn’t we be angry and confused?"

In April, he marked what would've been Henry's 3rd birthday by asking people to donate to charity in his honor. On Father's Day, he also expressed his sympathy to other parents who've lost of a child.