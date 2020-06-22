Rob Delaney remembers his late son: 'I'm still his dad'

Comedian Rob Delaney paid tribute to his late son Henry on Father's Day.

"Look at this beautiful boy. He died when he was 2. I’m still his dad & he’s still my son," the "Catastrophe" star wrote on Instagram.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Delaney shared a sweet photo of himself sitting on the floor of his kitchen with newborn Henry resting on his lap.

Henry Delaney died of brain cancer in January 2018. The actor shared the heartbreaking news about his loss in a Facebook post. He explained that Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his first birthday in 2016. He had surgery and received additional medical treatment, but “then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

Delaney, who has two other sons with his wife, Leah, has been candid about his grief ever since losing Henry, especially on holidays.

"I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief," he wrote on Twitter to mark the family's first Christmas without Henry. "My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 yr old boy died after a long illness. Why wouldn’t we be sad? Why wouldn’t we be angry and confused?"

He has also used each Father's Day since Henry has been gone to speak out and support other parents who also have a child in heaven.

"This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died," he wrote in 2018. "Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child."