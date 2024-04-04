‘Still pregnant!’ Expecting couple updates their neighbor on pregnancy through Ring camera

Sydney and Trevor Milton kept their neighbor posted on their baby's impending arrival through a doorbell, and a compilation of the updates has captured the hearts of millions.

When Katie Newton realized Sydney Milton’s due date, March 21, had come and gone, she started relying on her Ring doorbell for updates on her neighbor's pregnancy.

“Once it was the week of her due date, I was curious to know when their car would disappear and when they’d be at the hospital,” Newton, who lives in California, tells TODAY.com.

After the due date passed and the car was still in the driveway, Newton and Sydney Milton bumped into each other in the hallway of their apartment complex.

“I ran into her the day after her due date and said, ‘I’m so tempted to check my Ring camera every time I get a notification that there’s movement at my door because I am curious if it’s you guys running out with your hospital bags ready to go be in labor.’”

From that point on, the soon-to-be parents started giving their neighbor updates on her door's camera.

Newton saw that the couple would take the time to tell her if Sydney Milton was still pregnant whenever they walked by. Eventually, Newton took the updates and compiled them into a video, which she shared on TikTok April 2.

“Still pregnant,” Sydney Milton can be seen saying to the camera as she walks past Newton’s door.

“Still pregnant,” Trevor Milton says cheerfully in another update.

“Still pregnant,” Sydney Milton says in another clip, rubbing her full-grown belly.

Finally, Sydney Milton can be seen walking up the steps with her husband as he holds a baby carrier.

“We had the baby,” Sydney Milton whispers to the camera with a smile.

Trevor Milton then raises up the carrier for Newton to see their new addition: a little girl.

“Not pregnant,” Trevor Milton whispers at the end of the clip, which has received over 5 million likes as of the evening of April 3.

“Oh, I was so emotional,” Newton says of the final update. “I just was beaming. I was, like, smiling ear to ear. I thought it was the cutest thing ever.”

Sydney Milton says her husband's words filled her with emotion, too. Their little one was born March 31, four minutes past midnight.

“I was definitely (in) a bit of a haze,” Sydney Milton says of their arrival back to their home. “Overwhelming, but also, it was a sense of, like, peace.”

With a 3-day-old on their hands, Sydney and Trevor Milton say they're getting less sleep but are happy and touched by the reactions to the video Newton posted.

“We’re the last people who would ever like who you’d ever expect to go viral,” Trevor Milton says of the response to the video online.

“I don’t have social media at all. And my wife has Instagram but she doesn’t use it very often. Oftentimes, I feel that social media can be something that’s really divisive and destructive. I feel like this kind of has made me almost second guess that or see the beauty of it.”