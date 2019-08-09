Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their baby daughter, Lucia, to the world in December, and now, more than seven months later, Martin is giving his fans a long-awaited treat — their first look at her lovely face.

The proud dad posted a new photo of the little girl to Instagram on Thursday.

The sweet pic shows Lucia sitting on her father's lap, wearing a flower-print top with red-striped baby bloomers — and looking absolutely beautiful.

In the caption, Martin wrote "la luz de mis ojos," which is Spanish for "the light of my eyes."

Yosef shared the same photo on his Instagram account, and he shared a similar sentiment.

"Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is," the 34-year-old painter wrote.

Prior to the latest photo, Martin and Yosef only shared partial glimpses of their daughter, never fully revealing her face, but always illustrating their love for her.

"It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us," Martin explained when he announced her arrival in a New Year's Eve post, just one week after his birthday.

Martin and Yosef are also parents to soon-to-be 11-year-old twins twins, Matteo and Valentino — or Teo and Tino, as their dads call them — whom Martin welcomed via surrogate in 2008.

He wrote in Lucia's birth announcement that her brothers have "fallen in love with" her.

Martin confirmed his marriage to Yosef in early 2018 and hopes to have an even bigger brood one day.

The father of three told E! News that he'd "love to have a big family," adding, "I want four more pairs of twins!"