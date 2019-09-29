Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child.

Martin announced the big news while being honored at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

“My family is here,” the singer said on stage while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy work and philanthropy for the LGBTQ community.

At #HRCNationalDinner, @Ricky_Martin announces that he and husband

Jwan Yosef are expecting a new addition to their family.

Congratulations, Ricky and Jwan! #BabyOnBoard! 👶 pic.twitter.com/ngpqk0Rdhg — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 29, 2019

He went on to send love to his family, including his husband, and their three children.

“Jwan, I don’t see you — but my husband, Jwan — I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Mateo — they’re also here — I love you with all of my heart,” the 47-year-old singer said. “You’re my strength. You inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing. And you guys are amazing kids. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl, who is not here with us. She stayed at home with grandma, but she is also the light of my life.”

Martin was honored with the HRC National Visibility Award at the ceremony. Kevin Wolf / AP

For a big finish, Martin dropped the exciting news at the end of his family thank-you's, saying, “And by the way, I have to announce, we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families!”

Martin and Yosef are both raising 10-year-old twins, Mateo and Valentino, as well as their 9-month-old daughter, Lucia.

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef and their twins arrive at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner on Sept. 28, 2019 in Washington D.C. Kevin Wolf / AP

The parents-of-three welcomed Lucia into the world at the end of December, the perfect way for them to ring in the new year as a family.

Martin just shared the first photo of baby Lucia last month on Instagram, captioning the shot of her sitting on his lap, “La luz de mis ojos #Lucia.”

Yosef and Martin have been together since 2016 after meeting on Instagram. The expecting parents got married during a small, private ceremony in January of 2018.