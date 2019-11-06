Sign up for our newsletter

Richard Gere isn’t about to be on diaper duty as much as he is about to remain on diaper duty.

The “Pretty Woman” star, 70, and his wife, Alejandra, 36, are expecting their second child, a rep for the actor confirmed to TODAY. It’s not clear when she is due.

This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The couple’s home is about to be baby central, since Alejandra gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy named Alexander, in February.

Oh, baby! Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are getting ready to welcome their second child. Alvaro Barrientos / AP

The couple announced they were expecting Alexander after getting a blessing from the Dalai Lama.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” Alejandra captioned a photo of her, her husband and the spiritual leader in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

"I’m so happy!" she captioned another photo of herself a few months before giving birth.

Gere is also father to son Homer, 19, whom he had with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra has a 6-year-old son from a previous marriage.

Gere and Alejandra tied the knot in April 2018.

"I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? Alejandra is beautiful, smart, sensitive, fun," the actor told Hola! magazine about a month after they exchanged vows.