Richard Gere welcomes a son with wife, Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere is now a father of three!

The 70-year-old actor and his wife, 37, recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, a source confirmed to TODAY. Spanish magazine Hola! was first to report the news.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The couple hasn't publicly shared their newborn's name, but are said to be enjoying their new addition at their ranch in Pound Ridge, New York. The baby boy joins big brother Alexander, who was born 14 months ago. Gere has a 20-year-old son, Homer, with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell. Silva has a son, Albert, from a previous marriage.

Gere and Silva, who is a Spanish-born political activist, tied the knot at their ranch in 2018.

She shared the happy news they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post a few months later.

"I'm so happy!" she wrote next to a selfie showing her baby bump.

The couple announced last November that they were expecting their second child after getting a blessing from the Dalai Lama.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” Alejandra captioned a photo of her, her husband and the spiritual leader in a since-deleted post on Instagram.