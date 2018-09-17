Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's official! Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra, are expecting their first child together.

But according to a new Instagram posted by Alejandra, they really couldn't tell the world until they'd first told the Dalai Lama.

Richard Gere, a practicing Buddhist and activist for Tibetan human rights, is close with the Dalai Lama, and in a new Instagram photo we see the newlyweds visiting with the religious leader.

"A very special moment," Alejandra wrote in the Instagram, which was posted Sunday. "Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't say it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

The trio met in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, according to the location stamp on the photo.

Gere, 69, and Alejandra (formerly Silva), wed in April. He has one son, Homer, 18, from his marriage to actress Carey Lowell.

Alejandra, 35, also has one son Albert, 5, from her previous marriage to businessman Govind Friedland.

Many blessings on the couple and their child-to-be!