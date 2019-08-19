Richard Engel and his wife, Mary Forrest, have welcomed a baby boy!

The NBC News chief foreign correspondent made the happy announcement Monday that the couple had their second child, a boy named Theodore Forrest Engel, over the weekend.

NBC correspondent Richard Engel and his new baby boy, Theo, who was born over the weekend. Courtesy of Richard Engel

"Mary and I are so excited to introduce our new son Theodore (Theo),'' Engel told TODAY in an email. "He’s healthy, happy (unless you unwrap his swaddle) and thirsty. We couldn’t be more in love. And now Henry is a big brother, too."

Theo makes it a family of four along with older son Henry, 3.

"Life has twists, turns and new beginnings,'' Engel said. "This is Theo’s first chapter, and a new one for our family. We’re excited, nervous and thankful."

Theodore Forrest Engel is the couple's second child, joining older brother Henry, 3. Courtesy of Richard Engel

Over the past year, Engel and his wife have been open about the challenges of caring for Henry, who has a variation of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.

Children who have Rett syndrome appear to develop normally at first but then show symptoms during their first year of losing their motor and cognitive skills.

The couple opened up about their family's journey and the important research being done on Rett syndrome on TODAY in January.

"It's made our relationship stronger actually. We're all we've got,” Engel said. "We're all he's got right now, so we need to be a team."

Engel also revealed in a first-person essay in March that Henry called him "Dada" for the first time, marking an emotional milestone.

"To parents with typically developing children, a little Dada may not seem like a big deal,'' he wrote. "But for me it was a validation, an acknowledgement that he’s in there, knows me, knows that his mother and I are forces for good in his life, and above all, that he loves us."