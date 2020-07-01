'RHOC' alum Heather Dubrow shows support after daughter, 16, comes out as bisexual

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow is "proud" of her 16-year-old daughter, Max, for coming out as bisexual on Instagram.

Max shared two photos of herself draped in a rainbow flag on Tuesday. "i always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar," she joked in the caption.

Dubrow regrammed the post, writing, "I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother ! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈"

Touched by her mom's show of support, Max responded in the comments, "HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world❤️❤️❤️"

Other members of the LGBTQ community were just as heartened by Dubrow's unconditional love for her child.

"As a gay woman who's (sic) mother turned her back on me, it gives me chills to see you support Max! I hope my sons know unconditional love and acceptance from me throughout their life choices! You’ve always been my favorite housewife and now you are my favorite mom!!!" one gushed.

"Oh Heather I love this so much. You are such a good mother. Rock on Max! Welcome to the fold!" wrote another.

Max's dad, Terry Dubrow, also showered his daughter with love. "Proud of you. You do the DNA so well," he commented on Max's original post, which came at the close of Pride Month.

Max is one of Heather and Terry's four children. She has a twin brother, Nick, and two younger sisters, Collette and Katarina.