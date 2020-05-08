Renee Zellweger, Gwyneth Paltrow and more celebs share hilarious mom texts

Sign up for our newsletter

Celebrities have moms, just like us. Celebrities also have moms who send offbeat text messages, just like us.

To help celebrate Mother’s Day, Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” featured several stars sharing some of the more amusing texts they’ve received from their moms.

“Most moms, as we know, love to text, almost as much as they love to leave long voicemails” Kimmel said while introducing the segment.

A wide cross section of the rich and famous then proved his point.

Gwyneth Paltrow read mom Blythe Danner’s text about how she was hemming and hawing about coming over to swim, while Elle Fanning’s mom took the gold medal for rambling texts with a warning to her daughter about the dangers of diving into multiple bodies of water.

“Were you ever contacted to be in the SD (South Dakota) anti meth campaign? Their slogan is controversial. Just curious,” former “Mad Men” star January Jones’ mother once texted her.

“No, I wasn’t,” a perplexed Jones said to the camera.

Emily Blunt’s mother sent a long-winded text relaying a rather unfortunate accident with a vacuum.

“She does all her own stunts,” Blunt said.

“We got our shingles vaccine this morning. Sweet dreams, my love. Love you so very much,” Renee Zellweger’s mom messaged her.

Aidy Bryant explained that she had a “Saturday Night Live” sketch that was cut for time and her mom texted her after seeing what aired instead.

“That last sketch ate s---,” her mother wrote, proving that, yes, moms will always have their kids’ backs.