Laura Bush calls to congratulate Jenna after her skydive: 'A great honor to your Gampy'

Laura Bush couldn't be more proud of daughter Jenna Bush Hager for executing a skydive live on TODAY Thursday in honor of George H.W. Bush — or more relieved that she's safely on the ground.

The former first lady called into the show after Jenna successfully completed a leap from 10,000 feet in a tandem jump with Sgt. 1st class Joseph Abeln of the Army's famed parachute team, the Golden Knights.

"I was really nervous, I have to admit," Laura Bush told Jenna on TODAY. "It was great, you did great, and it was a great honor to your Gampy."

The former president, who died at 94 in 2018, marked his 75th, 80th, 85th and even his 90th birthday by skydiving with the help of the Golden Knights. This past Saturday would have been Bush's 97th birthday.

"He always said make sure you enjoy the game and I think there's better way to enjoy it then by living like this, so I hope he would be proud," Jenna said.

Bush was a military veteran whose first skydive came under duress when he was shot down over the Pacific Ocean in 1944 during a combat mission in World War II. He went on to complete seven more skydives in his life in honor of the two crew members who died after the plane was shot down.

Jenna paid tribute to Bush's military history by making her landing Thursday on the grounds of the National Museum of the United States Army after taking off at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.

"It's so sweet, we're so thrilled, but also we can't wait to visit the new U.S. Army museum," Laura Bush said. "My dad was in World War II, so that will be interesting to get to see it. We're proud of Jenna."

The butterflies Jenna had before her jump were also alleviated by a sweet touch from the Golden Knights.

"Mom, I have to tell you I was so nervous this morning and I was second-guessing why I was even doing this, and the Golden Knights named the airplane I jumped out of after Gamps, so I felt really excited," she told the first lady.

Jenna also had daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 5, and son Hal, 1, watching from home with her husband, Henry Hager.

"Henry said he was gonna have them watch because he thought it would show what courage looks like for little girls," Jenna said. "I hope they weren't scared. We'll talk with the therapist about that later."

After celebrating the proud family moment, Laura Bush was asked by Craig Melvin if maybe she will be the next Bush to take the plunge from the skies.

"No, I would never jump out of a perfectly good airplane," she said.