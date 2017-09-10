share tweet pin email

Everyone's favorite mother-daughter twins are back!

Ava Phillippe turned 18 yesterday — and her mom, actress Reese Witherspoon, made sure to properly embarrass her on Instagram. (Though we're not sure it counts as embarrassing when your mom is this cool.)

Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤️ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. 😊#proudmom #18 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

"Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe!" Witherspoon, 41, captioned a photo of herself and a much younger Ava. (Yep, even then, the two looked scary similar.) "Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE (heart) and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom."

Oh, and we got to see 18-year-old Ava in action, too.

#18 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Or is that Reese?

Ava's dad, Ryan Phillippe, 43, was not to be outdone.

and even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl. happy 18th, princess A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

"And even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl," Phillippe captioned his own throwback photo. "Happy 18th, princess."

Ava's a lucky girl to have two loving, famous parents to doubly embarrass her on the 'gram.

We're loving these fun family moments — and wishing Ava a happy birthday, too!