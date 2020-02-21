Reese Witherspoon stole this item of clothing from her 20-year-old daughter

We already know that Reese Witherspoon looks like daughter Ava Phillippe. Now we know they dress alike, too.

That’s because the Oscar winner’s offspring, 20, made sure to point out that her A-list mother wore her clothing in an Instagram post earlier this week.

While she was under the weather, Witherspoon, 43, posted a photo of herself holding a cup of tea while snuggling with her dog and a boy who appears to be her younger son, Tennessee.

“Is this how you cure a sinus infection?” she captioned the photo along with the hashtag #sickday.

In the comments, Phillippe, who Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, couldn’t help but point out that her mom borrowed her clothes.

She commented: “hope my hoodie is keeping you warm haha.”

“Your clothes always make me feel better,” Witherspoon responded.

Witherspoon has made no bones of the bond she shares with her daughter and got emotional when she left for college.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard,” Witherspoon told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “... I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”