Get the latest from TODAY
Reese Witherspoon may be a glamorous Hollywood star, but when it comes to parenting, she faces the same dilemmas all moms do — including figuring out how to speak her children's language.
The 43-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram on Friday with a hilarious photo of herself showing she's not above using goofy Snapchat effects to communicate with her kids.
The "Big Little Lies" star's photo finds her adorned with pink pom-pom bunny ears and a tiny black bunny nose.
"Are you really doing homework? Or are you playing Fortnite?" she wrote across the image, which she presumably sent to one of her three kids — lookalike daughter Ava, 19, or more likely, sons, Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 6.
The actress captioned the photo, "How to talk to your kids on Snapchat. What even is #fortnite?? #momlife"
Fortnite, of course, is the The "Hunger Games"-style, multi-player online gaming phenomenon that has captured the minds and hearts of about 3.5 million teen and tween players nationwide.
What's 'the triangle'? KLG and Hoda learn the new viral danceMarch 15, 201901:21
The popular game even inspired a 2018 dance craze among its young fans — "flossing," in which kids swing their arms from the back to the front of their bodies repeatedly on each side.
But before dance-happy Witherspoon tries to master that move, she should know the hippest new viral dance craze this year is "The Triangle" — a spin on flossing that requires three participants.
Who knows? Maybe Reese and two of her kids can give The Triangle a whirl!