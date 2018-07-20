share tweet pin email

For the latest episode of Reese Witherspoon's women-driven series, "Shine On With Reese," the actress and entrepreneur hopped in the car with Pink and found out what it's like when the powerhouse performer hits the road with her kids.

The mother of two is in the middle of her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour, and daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 1, are right there with her every stop along the way.

"Going on tour with children is really tricky," she confessed. "It's exhausting. It's the hardest thing I've ever done."

But mostly Pink feels "very, very fortunate" to be able to have them by her side and, ultimately, it may be the most rewarding thing she's ever done, as one anecdote she shared with Witherspoon illustrates.

When visiting the Holocaust Memorial during a stop in Berlin, she caught Willow coming to a profound revelation.

"She was like, 'Wait. So my mom's Jewish. ... Well, then I'm Jewish.' Yeah. 'Well, then this could have been us,'" she recalled her little girl saying. "And at (then) 6, it's just like ... to watch those wheels turn."

The wheels turned more than she realized at that moment, because after a few more stops across Europe, Pink asked Willow what her favorite city was.

"She said, 'I think it was Berlin,'" the proud parent continued. "I said, 'Why?' and she said, 'Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed. And now everybody's together and there's no more wall and there's no more war, and that means that everything that's bad can be good again.'"

The singer-songwriter considers herself a pessimist, or rather, "I like to say I'm a realist, which actually means I'm a pessimist."

And given some of what she's experienced over the course of her career, it's easy to see why she might feel that way.

"I cannot tell you the amount of times I've been told to 'Shut up, sit down, sweetheart, and sing,'" she recalled.

Good thing the outspoken star never took that unsolicited advice.