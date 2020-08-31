Reese Witherspoon is all of us when it comes to remote learning

Sign up for our newsletter

Reese Witherspoon’s 7-year-old son, Tennessee, is getting the hang of remote learning.

“Home school is going great,” Witherspoon joked in an Instagram on Monday, in which the second grader is shown hanging upside down like Spider-Man.

The actress’s post resonated with moms and dads everywhere, as millions of parents are homeschooling their children due to the coronavirus epidemic.



“I feel this so much,” wrote one person.

Added another, “I see my son in this photo!”

Witherspoon’s pal Mindy Kaling wrote simply, “Tennessee is a bat now.”

In May, Witherspoon shared pictures of herself attempting to work while Tennessee dangled his feet in her face.

“Really nailing this WFT/homeschooling life,” she captioned the post. “#CanICallYouBack?”

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star shares Tennessee with her husband, Jim Toth. She is also mom to Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Earlier this year, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager admitted to Witherspoon that her daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 5, have been watching more TV than usual during COVID-19.

"We didn’t really used to let our kids look at screens, like during pre-quarantine,” Jenna explained. “We didn’t let them do it during the week, we were always reading, and now, I’m like, all right y’all, TV time while I clean the kitchen because you kind of have to.”

Witherspoon knew just what to say to make Jenna feel better about the extra screen-time.

“I read books too, but I’m not kidding, Jenna,” she laughed. “I watched probably five hours of television a day, and guess what? Now I make TV shows! So don’t worry about it.”