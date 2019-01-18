Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

When you're a mom to three (two of whom are teenagers), it's best to roll with the trends if you want to reach out to them. And Reese Witherspoon has figured out just how to do that: with animal ears and a button nose.

On Snapchat, that is. Witherspoon, who's mom to Ava, 19, Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 6, revealed in an Instagram post Thursday that she has no problem going goofy if it'll get them to pick up after themselves:

"How to talk to teenagers on Snapchat #momlife," she wrote in the caption, accompanying a screenshot from Snapchat, complete with animal filter and the text: "Go clean your dirty room."

Yep, modern-day mothering means you sometimes just gotta look a little goofy.

And strict: As Witherspoon, 42, told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, "We have rules around the house. I always say if you aren't yelling at your kids you’re not spending enough time with them. Just telling everybody to clean up all the time. I feel like I'm always telling people to clean up. 'Clean up, clean up, put your dishes in the dishwasher, put your clothes in the laundry, come on now.'"

It may be a routine that never ends, but at least now she puts on a cute filter to issue her orders!