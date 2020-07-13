Reese Witherspoon celebrates son's 1st single with cheesy TikTok dance

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 16-year-old son’s debut single last week by declaring it the “song of the summer” and a real “bop” with “sick beats and dope drops.” But over the weekend the superstar mom realized Deacon Phillippe’s track was actually lacking one thing: a TikTok dance.

And she decided she was just the one to create it, much to the teen’s chagrin.

In a video she shared on Instagram, “The Morning Show” star enthusiastically listened as Deacon played “Long Run” on his phone. In fact, she was so enthusiastic, she couldn’t stay still.

After raising her arms and moving to the music, Witherspoon turned to her son and said, “I should make up a TikTok dance to this song!”

And in true teen fashion, Deacon covered his face with his hand and said, “Oh, God. No, mom.”

Her response? “Yes!”

The 44-year-old got her groove going while the family’s new hit-maker repeated the word “no," smiling and cringing at the same time. And make no mistake — although Deacon is a newbie to the music business, he is a hit-maker. Within days of its release, “Long Run” broke into the top 30 U.S. songs on iTunes.

But if Deacon's really embarrassed by his mom's TikTok moves, he only has himself to blame. After all, he was the one who introduced her to TikTok last year.

Of course, his mom isn't his only fan in the family. His dad, actor Ryan Phillippe, is just as proud of the single his son created with singer Nina Nesbitt.

“#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms!” the star wrote in a post of his own on Friday. “Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!”

Deacon is the youngest of the two children Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband. They’re also parents to daughter Ava Phillippe, 20. The actress has one other child, Tennessee, 7, from her current marriage to Jim Toth.