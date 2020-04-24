Reese Witherspoon admits to Jenna she watched 5 hours of TV a day as a child

Sign up for our newsletter

As more parents settle into the routine of quarantine, many are relaxing their kids’ screen time rules — including TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager.

In a chat with Reese Witherspoon in honor of World Book Day on Thursday, Jenna said she’s been letting her kids watch more television so she can get things done.

“We didn’t really used to let our kids look at screens, like during pre-quarantine,” she said. “We didn’t let them do it during the week, we were always reading and now, I’m like, alright y’all, TV time while I clean the kitchen because you kind of have to.”

Witherspoon wholeheartedly agreed with Jenna, saying she watched “so much television” as a child.

“I read books too but I’m not kidding, Jenna,” Witherspoon laughed. “I watched probably five hours of television a day and guess what? Now I make TV shows! So don’t worry about it.”

She added she had “learned what a joke was, like a deliberate joke” from watching TV — shows like “Saturday Night Live,” “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Jeffersons.”

Jenna recalled watching hours of TV with her sister, Barbara Bush.

“My sister, Barb, was kind of like, ‘Remember when we used to watch “MacGyver” in mom and dad’s bed for hours?’” she said. “And I was like, ‘I do!’”

“I think it’s maybe about not being so hard on ourselves,” she added, as Witherspoon nodded.

Experts have agreed with the two moms.

Jordan Shapiro, the author of "The New Childhood: Raising Kids to Thrive in a Connected World."

"All the research has consistently shown that there's nothing toxic about screen exposure," Shapiro, who has two sons, ages 14 and 12, told TODAY Parents. "You don't turn into a zombie. Your brain doesn't rot. Therefore, the question of duration is not really relevant."

Shapiro said it's more important for parents to be concerned with how their kids are engaged with screen-based media.

"Are they just binge-watching YouTube videos, or are they involved in something creative?" he asked.

And if they would like an education in comedy, both Jenna and Witherspoon are admitted huge “Golden Girls” fans.

“My neighbor wrote the ‘Golden Girls’ and I’m so obsessed,” Witherspoon said, lowering her voice conspiratorially. “He’s amazing.”

“We need more ‘Golden Girls,’” Jenna added.