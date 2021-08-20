Ree Drummond shares sweet post dropping her son off at college

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Randee Dawn

Ree Drummond's nest just got a little bit emptier.

The "Pioneer Woman" posted an Instagram picture of herself on Friday with son Bryce, 18, in the car and shared a few words about what it was like to take him to the University of North Texas. As she wrote, it took two trips, two hours apart, to two Walmarts to pick up what she needed to "get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked."

She added that all of those trips included a "500 mile drive to Texas and back." Drummond and her husband Ladd, both 52, live on a ranch outside Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They have three other children: Newlywed Alex, 24, Paige, 21, and Todd, 17.

This isn't Bryce's first trip to his new school; Drummond wrote about taking him there in January, because he wanted to attend spring practice with his new football team. Bryce had been recruited by the university as a quarterback.

Ree Drummond with Maria Shriver and Hoda Kotb on TODAY in 2019.Tyler Essary / TODAY

It's been an eventful year for Drummond and her kin; in March a head-on crash at her ranch injured Ladd and her nephew Caleb. Both recovered, but Caleb was arrested for DUI not long after the incident. Then Drummond lost over 40 pounds in preparation for Alex's wedding.

Meanwhile, she's starting her son's college career by getting him packed off to school with a full kitchen. But the real reason she wanted to drive him all that way? To make sure of one detail: "I guess it’s that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg," she quipped in the Instagram caption. "I love you, my son!"

