On Sunday night, Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to seemingly open up about an experience unfortunately many people can relate to: fertility struggles.

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone," she said in the caption, paired with a pic of her looking upset against a gorgeous landscape.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

In December 2020, Wilson, 41, opened up during an Instagram Live session about her decision to freeze her eggs.

“As all good career women out there should know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” Wilson said. “Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It’s better to do it a bit earlier if you can.”

The "Pitch Perfect" star noted that the process inspired her “Year of Health.”

“I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this, I’m going to get healthy,” Wilson shared.

A month before, she opened up to E! News about being diagnosed with PCOS, or polycystic ovarian syndrome, when she was younger.

"I've been overweight for about 20 years," she answered when asked about her past and future health. "I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS — polycystic ovarian syndrome — and I gained weight rapidly. It's just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that's how it manifested in me."

According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), up to 80 percent of women with PCOS are obese, and the condition is one of the most common causes of female infertility.

"Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage," she added. "I like being all sizes. It's just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family."

On Sunday, fans of the actor and comedian bombarded the comments section with loads of support for her amid her apparent struggle.

"Your vulnerability is inspiring," one person commented. "I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary."

"As someone who has struggled with fertility all her life, it gets easier some days," another fan wrote. "But it's understandable to feel down. You're not alone."