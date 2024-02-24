Rebel Wilson shows daughter Royce how to embrace her inner Swiftie in cute ‘Eras Tour’ celebration 

Rebel Wilson had the best day with her daughter, Royce, before attending Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

Wilson documented her “pregaming” celebration on her Instagram story ahead of Swift’s second night performing at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Feb. 24.

In one clip from her story, Wilson showed a sweet moment between her and daughter, Royce, who celebrated her first birthday in November 2023. The actor recorded her handing an “Eras Tour” collectable cup to her daughter, which were originally sold at AMC theaters to accompany her record breaking concert film.

Rebel Wilson and her daughter, Royce, showed off their Swiftie sides ahead of the singer's “Eras Tour.” @rebelwilson / Instagram

The “Pitch Perfect” star showed off more of her “Eras Tour” pregame on her story, including all of the Swift themed decor for the occasion.

She had a stack of the collectable cups on display, as well as marquee letters that spelled out 1989, a nod to the singer’s fifth studio album, cupcakes with candles that spelled out Taylor in pastel, as well as a light box letter board with the name of her “Midnights” track “Vigilante S---.”

Rebel Wilson made sure her “Eras Tour” pre-game was Taylor Swift themed. @rebelwilson / Instagram

Wilson continued to document her Swift-filled evening on Instagram, sharing several stories and posts to mark the special occasion.

In one of her Instagram posts, Wilson shared a photo exchanging friendship bracelets with fans at the concert followed by a snap posing with Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, who was performing with his band next door at Qudos Bank Arena that night.

Wilson celebrated fellow Swifties in her caption, writing that the singer had “the most amazing fans.”

“Thank you for all the bracelets and the love you show everyone!” she added. “It made tonight such an amazing experience not only for me and my friends but for my 8 year old niece who was just so excited to have Taylor be her first ever concert!”

In another post, Wilson shared more moments from the show, including a photo posing with Sabrina Carpenter, who served as an opening act on the “Eras Tour.” The actor also posed in a video singing “Shake It Off” with none other than Swift’s father, Scott.

“@taylorswift absolutely CRUSHED IT tonight! And thanks to @sabrinacarpenter for being so so cool and Papa Swift for all the chats!” Wilson added in the caption. “What an epic concert! Taylor you are just incredible!!!”

Swift resumed her “Eras Tour” at the beginning of February with four nights in Tokyo, followed by three nights in Melbourne. Her tour continued on Feb. 23 in Sydney for four nights at Accor Stadium.

Last year, Swift’s tour became a hotspot for celebrities including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Mariska Hargitay, and more.

This year has been no different for the “Eras Tour.”

In addition to Wilson attending the show on Feb. 24, Toni Collette posted a video on Instagram from the concert, capturing the crowd while Swift performed her song “Marjorie” on stage.

Katy Perry, Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi attended the show the night before and met Swift afterwards. Also in attendance was Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after he arrived in Sydney on Feb. 21.

This is the second time Kelce has shown up to support Swift on her tour since the couple began dating, after flying down to Argentina to attend her Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires.

Kelce famously attended Swift's concert in Kansas City in July 2023, which was the night he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.