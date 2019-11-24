Congratulations are in order for Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first look at her newborn daughter, Blaze Tucker. The reality star shared an adorable snap of Blaze’s tiny hand wrapped around her big brother’s finger.

“Our little angel is doing well!” Burruss wrote. “She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker. Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat.”

The couples’ baby girl was born via surrogate on Friday, November 22 and is their fourth child. Burruss and Tucker share their son, Ace, 3, and daughter, Riley, 17. Burruss is also the step-mom to Tucker’s 22-year-old daughter, Kaela.

Blaze may only be a couple of days old, but she’s already racking up followers on Instagram: 57,000 and counting, to be exact. Blaze’s first photo was the same shared by her mom, but a second photo on the account shows her with siblings, Ace and Riley, and her dad holding her on the hospital couch.

The family photo was captioned, “It feels so good to be loved! ❤️”

The rest of Blaze’s siblings have been posting sweet tributes to their mom as well as their new baby sister on their respective Instagram accounts.

A heartwarming photo of three-year-old Ace hugging his mom and newborn sister was posted on his feed early Sunday, captioned, “I promise to protect you @blazetucker!”

Riley Burruss shared a few snaps of her holding her new sister in the hospital, smiling ear to ear with the new addition to the family.

“The “B” to my R&B #girlsclub,” she wrote alongside a carousel of images of her younger sister.

Burruss and Tucker announced to "People" at the end of September that they were expecting their third child together via surrogate. On season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” their surrogacy journey was documented, including the tragic news that they were expecting twins, but one of the embryos was lost.

On her YouTube channel, KandiOnline, Burruss will be sharing a video on Sunday evening about the “special delivery” with live updates from the hospital.

Congrats, Kandi and gang... there's a new baby peach in Atlanta!