Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes have something big to celebrate!

Krupa and Nunes welcomed their daughter, Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes, into the world on Saturday evening. This is the couple’s first child together.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” alum shared the news on Sunday morning through an Instagram post featuring some early photos of their bundle of joy.

“One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life,” she wrote. “Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors.”

A representative for Krupa told People that “mom and daughter are going great.”

Krupa, 40, announced her first pregnancy at the end of May, sharing a selfie on her feed with a positive pregnancy test. Nunes and Krupa got married in August 2018 in a small, private ceremony in Krupa's home country of Poland and celebrated two years since meeting each other — a meet cute in a dog park — on Oct. 18.

Throughout her pregnancy, the new mom proudly showed off her baby bump across her Instagram feed, documenting the entire exciting process for family, friends and fans to see.

The couple announced in early September that they were having a girl via a snap on Instagram of them and their dogs surrounded with pink balloons and signs that read, “It’s a girl!”

Between all of the glam shots and maternity photos, Krupa had time to share some shots from the not-so-glamorous reality of pregnancy.

"I can always rely on my hubby @nunes451 to capture me in the most beautiful and sexy moments of my life 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #imsexyandiknowit life is too short not to make fun of yourself,” she captioned a video taken by her husband during a day at home.

The comments on Krupa's birth announcement were flooded with plenty of congratulations from friends and fans, including fellow "Real Housewives" cast members.

"Yesterday you told me she was coming soon," Lea Black from "Real Housewives of Miami" wrote. "You didn't say THAT soon! Lucky girl. Lucky mom. 🍾🥂 so proud of you. Supermodel & Mom."

Lizzie Rovsek of "Real Housewives of Orange County" commented, "Oh wow!!!!! Congratulations Joanna!!! She's beautiful!!!!! I'm so happy for you!!! 💗💗💗💗💗