May 27, 2019, 4:15 PM UTC / Source: Today By Francesca Gariano

Congratulations are in order for Joanna Krupa!

The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star shared her exciting announcement on Instagram alongside a selfie posing with her positive pregnancy test.

Krupa and businessman Douglas Nunes got married in August of 2018 at a small, private ceremony in Krupa’s home country of Poland. This will be the couple’s first child together.

The model was formerly married to businessman and club owner Romain Zago from 2013 until 2017. After Krupa married for the second time, she revealed to Life & Style that she froze her eggs years prior to the divorce in hopes of starting a family someday.

Tthe 40-year-old model and actress broke the news on social media Saturday morning, and the support from fans and friends poured in.

"My gorgeous Jo! I’m sooooo happy!" Joyce Giraud, a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, wrote on Instagram. "You guys will be wonderful parents and I can’t wait to meet the lil angel."

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and new mom Kenya Moore shared her best wishes, writing, “So haaaapppy for you 💕” in the comments of Krupa’s announcement photo.

"So excited to be a new auntie!!!!” fellow “Real Housewives of Miami” star Karent Sierra wrote. “Can’t wait!!!! So happy for you both!!!!"

Krupa’s husband also chimed in with a humorous message of his own, writing, "Well it’s about time! That took a lot of work!"