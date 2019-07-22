Meghan King Edmonds sent a message to online mommy shamers before they even had the chance to criticize her parenting style.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 34, took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to share an adorable photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, posing seemingly unclothed next to the family pool.

Edmonds shared this photo of her daughter Aspen, 2, next to the family pool. meghankedmonds/Instagram

In the pic, little Aspen smiles sweetly. A pink flamingo graphic covers up the lower part of her body.

“20 minutes till bedtime," the mom of three wrote near the top.

Sensing Aspen's lack of clothing might invite criticism, Edmonds added, "She’s rarely clothed at home and I don’t discourage it. If my parenting makes you uncomfortable please ask yourself 'why'?'"

The cute photo of Aspen came hours after the little girl got her hair cut.

"This baby girl got bangs today!" her proud mom wrote on another Instagram story pic. "We went to the mall. We went to Sweet n Sassy. She loved every second of her $5.95 bang cut and so did I."

Edmonds and her husband, Jim, welcomed Aspen in November 2016. The couple are also parents to 13-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

Earlier this month, the former reality star revealed on her personal blog that Hart had been diagnosed with Periventricular leukomalacia, a type of brain injury that usually affects premature infants.

Because of his condition, Hart, who was not born premature, is "at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored," she shared.

Following the diagnosis, Edmonds enrolled Hart in therapy and began discussing the matter with family members, including her husband.

“I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” she shared.

"I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person," she added. "I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”