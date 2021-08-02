Rapper Fetty Wap's daughter dies at age 4

Lauren Maxwell, the 4-year-old daughter of rapper Fetty Wap, has died, the girl's mother said Sunday.

The news was shared in an Instagram post Sunday by the child's mother, Turquoise Miami.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Miami wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

The mother shared a video of her daughter smiling and bouncing in a swimming pool.

It was unclear what the cause of death was or when Lauren Maxwell died.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The 30-year-old rapper is best known for his 2014 sleeper hit, "Trap Queen," which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.