Rachel Zoe shares video of son after he fell from ski lift: 'Bravest little soul'

Rachel Zoe’s son appears to be on the mend after he wound up in the hospital last weekend when he fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer posted a video on Instagram of a happy Skyler, 9, sitting on a couch in his pajamas, telling people he is doing OK, while she informed fans that she and husband Rodger Berman are grateful for his swift recovery.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“And just like that after experiencing an actual miracle..#Sky is almost 100 percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago,” Zoe captioned the video.

“I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is ok and stronger than ever.”

Zoe, who also has another son, Kaius, who turned 7 on Tuesday, said she and Berman were touched by the messages of support they have received.

“I don’t typically share traumatic moments with my community, but the love we felt from so many of you was overwhelming and truly helped heal us all,” she wrote. “Both Skyler and I have endless gratitude for your prayers and kindness and we will never forget it. Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel.

“He wanted me to share this video today because he felt bad so many people were so worried about him. To all the parents, please please hug your babies of any age extra tight from us today. Thank you again for your love we truly felt it deeply," she wrote, concluding her post with the hashtag #grateful.

In the video, Skyler is as energetic as you’d expect a 9-year-old boy to be as he shares an update on his condition.

“I am doing pretty well. I could walk, I could run. And I could go upside down,” he said, while turning over on the couch where he sat. “Besides that, well, my neck is a little sore, but I’m doing pretty well. I’m doing pretty good. Thank you, guys, for looking out for me.”

When Skyler was hospitalized after his fall off the ski lift, Zoe wrote on her Instagram story afterward that she and her husband felt "shattered and numb" but also thankful that their son was doing OK.

“The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known,” Zoe wrote.

She also shared a video on her story Tuesday showing Skyler wishing Kaius a happy birthday.

"Sky feeling well enough to celebrate Kaius birthday morning like a champ," Zoe captioned the clip, which featured him reading a card to his little brother.