Rachel Zoe says she's 'shattered and numb' after son falls from ski lift

Rachel Zoe was terrified after her son, Skyler, 9, fell 40 feet off a ski lift on Sunday.

The fashion designer explained what happened in her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“So I don’t typically share like this but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute,” she began, alongside a photo of Skyler in a hospital bed.

Zoe's son, Skyler, wound up in the hospital after falling off a ski lift. rachelzoe/Instagram

Zoe said she and husband Roger Berman are grateful that Skyler appears to be on the mend.

“this is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready,” she continued. “The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

Zoe, whose other son, Kaius, turns 7 this month, wrote that Sky has read all the well wishes and chronicled what happened that led to his accident.

"Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift," she wrote.

"Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.

"Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this," she added, before sharing a video of Skyler.

"Hi everyone. I'm OK, just sore," he said, getting out of bed.

"And to show you that I'm OK, I'm gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I'm totally fine, it's just I'm a little sore and I'm kinda hurting, but I'm fine,” he said before waving to the camera.

Zoe wrote that the experience reminded her and Berman not to take the little things for granted.

"@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child (do) the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing," she wrote. "Truth be told Sky was more brave then either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice .. hug your babies extra from us today."