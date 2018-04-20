share tweet pin email

Congratulations, Mr. Bond — and Mrs. Bond! Rachel Weisz is pregnant.

The 48-year-old actress and her husband, "007" star Daniel Craig, will welcome their new addition later this year.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Weisz shared the happy news during an interview with The New York Times when asked the secret behind her glowing good looks.

"I’ll be showing soon," she said in response. "Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human."

As for whether they're having a girl or a boy, they have no idea.

"We can’t wait to meet him or her," Weisz continued. "It’s all such a mystery."

While she and the 50-year-old actor have children from previous relationships — her 11-year-old son, Henry, and his 25-year-old daughter, Ella — the baby will be their first child together.

The couple married in 2011, after years of friendship, despite the fact that Weisz never saw herself as the marrying type.

"It was not an ambition of mine," she told ES Magazine in January. "It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them."

But during her chat with the Times, she shared that she's "very happy being married, very, very happy."

"I love being Mrs. Craig," she assured.