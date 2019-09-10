Sign up for our newsletter

Rachel Platten can add author to her list of accomplishments. In an exclusive interview with TODAY Parents, the singer revealed she has turned her song “You Belong” into a children’s book.

"You Belong" will be released on March 31, 2020. Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

Platten wrote fan favorite "You Belong" in 2018 when she was pregnant with her daughter, Violet, and imagining what the baby would look like. “It was a prelude letter to this person I hadn’t met yet,” Platten, 38, explained. “Sometimes songs take effort, but this one felt easy to write. It took me about 45 minutes, which is unheard of for me."

Platten’s husband, Kevin Lazan, became emotional the first time he heard his wife perform the finished product. (Lyrics include, "I'm patiently waiting for you to arrive. I wanna meet you so much I could cry.")

“I called Kevin and I was like, ‘Is this good? I think this might be special?’” Platten recalled. “By the end, we were both in tears.”

Platten noted that the book’s illustrations, which were done by Marcin Piwowarski, match the "warm, sparkly" mood of the song.

"I love the image of a beautiful woman in a long nightgown catching a star with her baby," Platten said. "The pictures make me think of love."

Rachel Platten's upcoming children's book is sure to strike an emotional chord with moms and dads. Courtesy of Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

When the “You Belong” book is released on March 31, 2020, Platten hopes mothers will gift it to each other. She says the song version resonates with parents in all stages of life.

Last month, Lazar brought Violet out on stage so the 7-month-old could watch her mom perform the song she inspired.

“Violet is incredible. Nothing fazes her,” Platten gushed. “She doesn’t complain. She gets that from my husband. She doesn’t cry unless something is wrong. She’s crazy cool.”

Being a mother is everything Platten imagined — and more.

As she told TODAY Parents, “It’s big and wild and it’s unbelievable.”

