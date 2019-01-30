Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 9:58 PM GMT By Rheana Murray

"Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten is a new mom!

The star and husband Kevin Lazan recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Violet Sky Lazan.

"There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to," Platten, 37, wrote on Instagram. "I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water). Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood."

The new mom appeared to still be in awe at what had happened, also writing, "Wow. I'm a mom."

Violet was born early on Jan. 26, according to Platten's post.

The singer has been open about her struggles leading up to motherhood and has kept fans updated on her journey through social media.

She's been sharing plenty of adorable bump photos as well as some posts that shed light on the not-so-glamorous side of pregnancy.

Last August, she opened up about coming to terms with her changing body — and what it's like when other people comment on it — and as recently as last month, she turned to fans to ask for positive birth stories.

In Platten's birth announcement, she shared a photo of "delicious & cuddly" baby Violet in a pink onesie.

Congrats to the new parents!