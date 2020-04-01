Rachel Bloom gives birth to 1st child, details coronavirus pandemic in NICU

Rachel Bloom and her husband Dan Gregor are officially a family of three!

The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" alum shared a photo of herself holding her newborn baby girl Wednesday on Instagram — and noted in the caption how "emotionally intense" it was giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She’s here. She’s home. Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives," wrote Bloom, 32.

"As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm," she continued.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" alum Rachel Bloom and her husband, writer-producer Dan Gregor. The couple welcomed their first child this week. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Bloom let fans know the family was now "home safe," and then expressed her thanks to healthcare professionals, both in the NICU and on the pandemic's frontlines.

"From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you," she wrote, before adding, jokingly, "Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina."

Bloom had previously tweeted about her friend, Adam Schlesinger — a songwriter who worked with her on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and member of the band Fountains of Wayne — who reportedly was hospitalized on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bloom tied the knot with her writer-producer husband in 2015. The actress revealed the couple was expecting last September after winning her first Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Bloom gushed, "I’m three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f------ cool."

Congratulations, Rachel and Dan!